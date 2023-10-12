WPAFB issues noise alert for training Thursday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — If you live near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, you may hear so loud noises for part of Thursday.

The 88th Air Base Wing issued a noise alert Thursday afternoon.

>> PHOTOS: Can you guess the most popular Halloween candy in the Miami Valley?

According to the alert, the Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will be conducting training today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Two detonations are scheduled to go off during that time frame.

The training will be at the EOD proficiency range.

🔈The Wright-Patterson AFB Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will perform demolition training operations at the EOD... Posted by 88th Air Base Wing on Thursday, October 12, 2023

©2022 Cox Media Group