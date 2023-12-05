WPAFB conducting training evaluation today

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — If you live near Wright Patterson Air Force Base, you may sirens today.

The 88th Air Base Wing posted the update on social media on Monday.

“During the exercise, the Installation Command Center will activate warning sirens, issue notifications over the ‘Giant Voice’ and other communication modes across Areas A and B to alert the base populace of the simulated event,” the base said in a statement.

Potential exercise effects may include:

Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed

Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base

Travel congestion

Temporary blockage of some roads

Increased security measures

Giant Voice” activation

Use of telephone and electronic notification methods

Alert sirens

The base said if anyone hears the sirens or a “Giant Voice,” it is part of on-based exercise.

