‘Wow, unbelievable;’ Two cars crash into separate Montgomery Co. houses within the hour

KETTERING — Within an hour, cars crashed into two separate Montgomery County houses Monday morning.

After 10 a.m., Miamisburg police and medics were called to the 900 block of Blanche Drive on reports that a car crashed into a house.

Not long after, Kettering police and medics were called to the area of Wilmington Pike and East Rahn Road on similar reports.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, our crews watched an ambulance drive away from the house in Kettering.

Police said the crash around Wilmington Pike and E. Rahn Road happened after the driver ran a red light and hit another car.

One of the cars crashed into the house and caused the brick wall to fall apart.

Dayton resident Bob Rosell was surprised by the damage this vehicle left.

“Wow, unbelievable,” he said. “Oh, man.”

Jonathan Le, whose grandfather lives in the Kettering house, was expecting the damage to be worse.

“I thought there was going to be like a giant hole,” Le said.

Kettering police told News Center 7 that firefighters had to rip the car door off to get the driver out.

For the car that crashed into the Miamisburg house, police said this happened because the driver was having a medical issue.

Rosell said he’s familiar with the other car crashes that have involved houses this year.

“One in particular, Wayne and Wilmington. Seems like the houses around there get hit bad,” Rosell said.

But he had no idea that News Center 7 tallied over 150 of those types of crashes last year.

So far this year, our viewing area has seen nearly two dozen cars into buildings.

Kettering’s Chief Building official told News Center 7 that the damage to the Kettering house looks bad, but it is structurally sound.

Crews are planning to start fixing the wall tomorrow.

