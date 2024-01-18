‘Worse the weather is, the busier we are;’ City workers staying busy in dangerously cold temps

DAYTON — Below-freezing temperatures are keeping city workers busy.

Dayton city crews were working to fix a water main break at Fifth and Main Streets Wednesday night.

“We were able to determine the break was on a 12-inch water main and we shut the line down,” David Shade, city of Dayton Utility City Field Operations Manager said.

Crews don’t know if the cold weather caused the break, but Shade said it does not help.

“When the temperatures get below, close to below freezing the ground does freeze and thaw and as it freezes it causes the shifting of the ground and sometimes that will cause water main breaks,” Shade said.

Working outside in dangerously cold temperatures is not an easy job, but Shade said these workers are experienced.

“The worse the weather is, the busier we are, when it’s below freezing like this it’s some of our busiest in terms of water main breaks,” Shade said.

He said the city had to shut off water to two customers as crews worked to make repairs.

He added if anyone in the city sees water flowing or has any other issues their department is open 24 hours a day.

The intersection is expected to reopen sometime Thursday morning.









