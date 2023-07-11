‘A wonderful ride;’ Local blood donor marks 800th donation

DAYTON — A Xenia retiree made Community Blood Center (CBC) history Monday.

Larry Turner, 76, made his 800th lifetime donation. He’s the second donor to hit the milestone.

Turner hit the 800 mark by averaging one plasma and two platelet donations per month. He said he started donating in 1967.

“I just show up when I can,” he told CBC. “It’s not a complication for me. I’m glad to do it and I’m glad to see more and more people doing it.”

After serving in the Army Reserves and retiring from his job in 2002, Turner spent four years working in IT for CBC before retiring in 2008.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, knowing I did help people,” he said. “I really don’t like the limelight. I’m doing it because someone needs it.”

