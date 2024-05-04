Stolen credit card used at local Walmart; police seeking help identifying man who allegedly used it

PIQUA — Piqua Police are asking for help identifying a man they say used a stolen credit card.

A woman reported that her wallet was taken out of a vehicle while parked at the Market Street ball fields in Troy last week.

A credit card in her wallet was later used at the Walmart in Piqua.

Piqua Police shared four photos on social media of the man believed to have used the stolen card and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Office Ingle at (937) 778-2027 extension 3032 or the department’s TIPS line at (937) 615-8477.

