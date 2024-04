KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing from a local store.

Kettering Police Department posted multiple pictures of a woman inside a local store who they said was wanted for allegedly stealing.

The post did not say what the woman is accused of taking.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937)296-2555, reference report #24-016419.









