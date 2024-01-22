Woman walks into Dayton fire station with apparent gunshot wound; Transported to hospital

DAYTON — A 34-year-old woman is in the hospital after walking into a local fire station following a shooting Sunday.

At 6:45 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to Dayton Fire Station 18 on 207 South Smithville Rd on reports of a person shot, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

>>INITIAL COVERAGE: 1 hospitalized after walking into Dayton fire station following possible shooting

The woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, police found that the shooting appeared to have happened near the intersection of Blackwood Avenue and Woodley Road, Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating the incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group