Woman suffers non-life-threating injuries after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman was injured in a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 6:50 p.m. Dayton officers and medics were called to the 500 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department said Wednesday.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘We need medics here ASAP;” Frantic 911 calls detail moments after shooting in Dayton

News Center 7 also previously reported that around 6:05 p.m. dispatchers received a call from the same address from a woman who said she had got into a fight with her child’s father’s girlfriend, according to a 911 call.

The spokesperson confirmed that police were previously called to the address of the shooting for a related incident, but said there was “no indication it was a domestic dispute.”

A suspect is not in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation by DPD’s Violent Offender Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. If the person wishes to remain anonymous they can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.





©2023 Cox Media Group