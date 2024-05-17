Woman stabbed multiple times in Dayton, 2 arrested

DAYTON — A woman was injured after being stabbed multiple times in Dayton early Friday.

Around 1:45 a.m. Dayton officers and medics were called to the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive after someone called 911 but hung up.

When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, according to a spokesperson for Dayton police.

Police said an argument allegedly led to the man stabbing the woman “multiple times.”

>> Local high school senior dies in ATV crash days before graduation

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was also treated at a local hospital for injuries related to the argument, and then taken to Montgomery County Jail.

A second suspect, a 25-year-old man, was also arrested for tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

Police have not identified the suspects at this time.

We are working to learn the condition of the woman and further details about the stabbing.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group