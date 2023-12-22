Woman shot multiple times at Beavercreek Walmart released from hospital

BEAVERCREEK — A woman shot multiple times at a Beavercreek Walmart last month is out of the hospital.

Tiara Taylor was hit at least six times by gunfire while doing some Thanksgiving shopping three days before that holiday.

She ended up in critical condition in the hospital.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 month later, woman shot multiple times at Beavercreek Walmart still recovering in hospital

Terry Swain, Taylor’s husband, Confirmed to News Center 7 that she has been released from the hospital and moved to a long-term rehabilitation facility.

Swain said his wife battled horrible internal injuries from the attack and gunfire, and was continually battling infections from those wounds.

“It’s like I tell her, she’s my Christmas gift, whatever else is not really relevant to me, I don’t really care,” Swain said.

