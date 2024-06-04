Woman sentenced to decades in prison for 2019 Springfield murder

SPRINGFIELD — The woman accused of shooting and killing a man during a reported robbery five years ago has been sentenced to prison.

Brooke Jacks, 33, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Tuesday morning, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jury convicts woman accused of 2019 homicide in Springfield

Jacks was convicted by a jury on Friday on seven counts, including aggravated murder.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Jacks was arrested last July with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force for the killing of Jose Hermilo Lopez Gutierrez, 50.

Gutierrez was shot in the area of Clifton and East Grand Avenues in May 2019.

In the days following the shooting, News Center 7 obtained surveillance video of the suspect in the shooting walking to the home where the shooting happened. Moments later, the individual could be seen limping away with their hood up. Digital evidence like that and information from the public helped police identify Jacks as the suspect.

