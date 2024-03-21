Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to chasing teen in car, hitting him with baseball bat

RIVERSIDE — A woman has learned her sentence after being accused of chasing a teen with a car and hitting him with a baseball bat last summer.

Andrea Malmsbury, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault back in February, via a bill of information.

As a result of the plea, two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

Malmsbury was initially charged back in August after being accused of chasing a 17-year-old with her car in the 3500 block of Valencia Street in Riverside, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teen fled through a yard, and she chased him on foot before hitting him on the head with a baseball bat.

Malmsbury was sentenced to five years probation on Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, court records show.

She has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Malmsbury faces six to 18 months in prison if she violates the conditions of her parole.

