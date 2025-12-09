Woman rescued after crashing car into retention pond in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A woman was rescued after she crashed her car into a retention pond in Clark County over the weekend.

Around 3:12 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, troopers with the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to Interstate 70 near the 44-mile marker in Clark County on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Murano, operated by 39-year-old Jennifer Hickman of Dayton, was entering I-70 westbound on the on-ramp from Spangler Road.

While negotiating the on-ramp, the Nissan traveled off the right side of the roadway.

The car then traveled through a fence and into a retention pond before becoming immersed in water.

Hickman was rescued from her vehicle in the water and transported to Miami Valley Hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries.

She was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Vehicle While Impaired (OVI), Operating a Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Operating a Vehicle While Driving Under Suspension.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

