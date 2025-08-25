Woman, not involved in chase, killed after pursuit ends in crash

CLEVELAND — A high-speed police chase early Sunday morning ended in a deadly crash.

The chase began at 1:16 a.m. at East 13th and St. Clair in Cleveland when deputies attempted to stop a car driving recklessly without headlights, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

Suspecting the driver was under the influence, deputies chased the vehicle.

“It sounded like somebody blew up a building,” Bernard, a witness, said. “I’ve seen crashes before, but nothing like that.”

The crash happened just two minutes after the chase began, approximately three miles from the starting point.

The 24-year-old driver, who did not stop for police, along with an adult woman and a 16-year-old girl who were passengers, suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized.

The driver of the vehicle hit, a 37-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A deputy involved in the chase also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with police cars arriving from every direction. “We went out to the corner, and we see the accident down here and all the police cars showing up in every direction,” Bernard said.

The driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and suspected OVI.

