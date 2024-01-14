Woman injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Miami Township early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched at approximately 12:19 a.m. to respond to a crash at Dayton Cincinnati Pike and Shephard Road, according to a Miami Township police crash report.

Upon arrival, an officer noticed the driver “lying on the grass outside of the vehicle screaming,” the crash report said.

The officer saw an alcoholic beverage in the front cup holder.

Tire tracks were observed in the grass which depicted the vehicle had driven off the road to the right before striking a tree, the report said. At that time the passenger got out of the vehicle.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She was cited and released, according to the report.





