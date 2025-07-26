Woman hospitalized after 2-car crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A Dayton woman was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Darke County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 118 and Horatio Harris Creek Road before 4 p.m. on July 25, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation found that a 27-year-old Dayton woman was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on Horatio Harris Creek Road at the time of the crash.

The woman failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming Ford Fusion in the intersection, according to the spokesperson.

The impact caused both cars to go off the west side of the road.

The driver of the Ford was treated and released by medics on scene, the spokesperson said.

Greenville Township Rescue transferred the woman to a Miami Valley Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to go to Miami Valley Hospital.

Information on her current condition and the extent of her injuries was not immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

