Woman gets a decade in prison for deadly Butler Twp. crash

DAYTON — A Union woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a January 2023 crash that killed two people in Butler Twp.

Angelina Hill, 46, was sentenced last week, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The sentencing came after she entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide last month.

Hill, Angelina Tanesha (01/29/1978) Hill, Angelina Tanesha (01/29/1978) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 24-000363 on 01/09/2024 at 1:30 PM. Third Degree Felony - Agg Vehicular Homicide (Pending); Second Degree Misdemeanor - Agg Vehicular Homicide (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

As part of the plea agreement, two counts of vehicular homicide were dismissed.

Hill was behind the wheel of a 2013 Ford Edge that was going south of Frederick Pike around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023.

A Butler Twp. Police crash report indicted Hill failed to stop for the posted stop at Old Springfield Road and ran into a 2014 Kia Rio.

>> ‘He will know;’ Call reveals woman’s words before arrest for killing 5-year-old from Ohio Amber

The crash killed the driver and passenger of the Kia, identified as 73-year-old John Parrish and 71-year-old Janet Mowen, both of Union.

Hill was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the sentencing, Hill’s attorney filed an appeal of her consecutive sentence with Ohio’s 2nd District Court of Appeals.

©2024 Cox Media Group