Woman frustrated after car stolen twice in 2 months

DAYTON — A woman is ready to trade her car in after capturing video of thieves stealing it for the second time in two months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to the woman and will have the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The woman lives in an east-side neighborhood, not far from where a couple of teens crashed a stolen vehicle last Thursday. She is so upset and fearful about the people who stole it that she wanted to remain anonymous.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s pretty frustrating when they keep on doing it,” she said.

Thieves staked out the woman’s car parked at her apartment building Saturday morning. Four young men checked it out, and then walked away. Two others walked back to the car a minute later. One served as a lookout as the second one went to work inside.

The lookout then dived in a back window as they got the vehicle started and took off.

News Center 7 spoke to the victim as a tow truck was taking her damaged Kia Soul in for repairs.

She’s frustrated by the damage and lack of punishment.

We will continue updating this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]