Woman formally charged with stealing prescription drugs from Brookville Rite Aid

BROOKVILLE — A woman has been formally charged with stealing prescription drugs from a Brookville Rite Aid.

Mollee Stone was indicted Monday by a grand jury on three counts of theft of drugs and three counts of possession of drugs, according to a Montgomery County Grand Jury report.

She is alleged to have stolen Lorazepam, a Schedule IV drug.

Lorazepam is used to relieve anxiety and can also be used to treat insomnia caused by anxiety or temporary situational stress, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The case was investigated by the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy.

Her next scheduled court appearance is April 2.

