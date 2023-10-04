Woman flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:35 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of US Route 127 and State Route 705 for a reported two-vehicle injury crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Justine Becraft 27, of Rossburg, was heading northbound on US Route 127 when she was struck head-on by another vehicle driven by Kevin Bohman 41, of Celina, who was traveling southbound on US Route 127 and turned left in front of her.

Becraft was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, the sheriff’s office said.

Bohman was transported to Mercer County Community Hospital.





