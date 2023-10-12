Woman drives away from crash scene, crashes again into local home

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman allegedly ran from two crash scenes Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 100 block of West Melford Avenue to reports of a car that crashed into a home, according to a media release.

When deputies arrived, they found a female driver had driven away from the scene.

Deputies learned that the woman had been involved in a crash earlier on North Main Street near West Milford and drove away from that scene.

After running from that crash the woman drove onto a yard and hit a front porch, deputies said.

There was minor damage to the car and the home.

The woman was located minutes after crashing into the home.

No one was hurt.

We are working to learn the charges she faces and if she is in custody.

We will update this story once we learn more.





