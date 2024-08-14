Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler County Monday afternoon.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Wednesday as 70-year-old Donna Vogt.

Sheriff’s deputies, Hamilton police, and fire crews responded to the intersection of Pyramid Hill and Southern Hills Boulevard at 2:45 p.m. on reports that a motorcycle hit a van, News Center 7 previously reported.

A preliminary investigation found that a Chevrolet van was turning left onto Pyramid Hill Boulevard when it was hit by the motorcycle.

Medical helicopters responded to the scene for the motorcycle’s driver and passenger, identified as Vogt.

The driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vogt died on the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured in this crash.

Deputies do not believe drugs and alcohol are a factor in this crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) is investigating this crash.

