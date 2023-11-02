Woman dead after crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman is dead after a crash in Butler County Wednesday.

Deputies were called to respond to a crash with a person trapped in the 4000 block of Thomas Road in Wayne Township at approximately 5:40 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading west on Thomas Road, east of Jacksonburg Road, when it went off of the left side of the road and struck a tree, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

