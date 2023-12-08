Woman dead after car crash in Miami County

TIPP CITY, Miami County — A woman is dead after a car crash in Miami County, according to Tipp City Police Sergeant Darren Soutar.

>> Woman flown to hospital after entrapment, car fire

Police and fire crews responded to the crash on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of North Hyatt Street and Arapaho Trail.

A Buick was at a stop sign on Arapaho Trail before pulling out in front of an oncoming car, Soutar said.

A Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on N. Hyatt St. when the Buick pulled out in front of the Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet was unable to stop in time and struck the Buick at the driver’s side door, Soutar said.

>> Bird flu detected at second Darke Co. farm

The woman was the driver of the Buick and was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center where she died.

The driver and a 4-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet were not injured, Soutar said.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the woman who died.

©2023 Cox Media Group