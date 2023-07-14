Woman arrested in connection to stolen Amazon packages found dumped at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Detectives have identified the suspect accused of stealing and discarding Amazon boxes at the Dayton Mall last month.

40-year-old Gentille Munezero has been charged with felony theft, according to a spokesperson for the Miami Township Police Department.

Miami Twp. police responded to the Dayton Mall on Dec. 11 regarding several discarded packages. It was determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville, the spokesperson said.

All of the packages had already been reported as missing.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Detective Bureau 937-433-2301.

