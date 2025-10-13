Woman airlifted from island in Lake Erie after golf cart crash

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio — A woman was airlifted from an island in Lake Erie after a golf cart crash last week.
On Friday afternoon, a woman in her 70s was driving a golf cart when she made a sudden turn and was hit by another vehicle, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
The crash took place on Kelley Island in Erie County.
The woman was airlifted to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be okay, according to the island’s Chief of Police, Jamie Bartus.
