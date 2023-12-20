Woman accused of busting out apartment window while armed with gun

KETTERING — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly busted out an apartment window while armed with a gun.

On Dec. 19 around 3:40 p.m. Kettering officers were called to Kettering Square Apartments for reports of someone with a weapon, according to a media release.

Dispatchers had received calls from the victim and a neighbor stating that a woman was outside the apartment with a gun, banging on windows.

Both callers said that the woman then busted out one of the windows.

She allegedly drove away from the scene with her child before officers arrived.

Officers stopped her car near Smithville and Patterson roads and took her into custody.

The family member took the child.

Brendia Mansfield, 24, was arrested on pending charges for aggravated burglary, violating a protection order, and child endangering.

