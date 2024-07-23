Woman accused of burglary arrested in Darke County

GREENVILLE — A woman accused of burglary was arrested early Tuesday morning in Darke County.

Deputies responded to a home at the 3100 block of State Route 121 at 12:10 a.m. on initial reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers advised deputies that an unknown woman went inside and began destroying property.

The homeowners did not know who was in their home and called 911.

Upon arrival, deputies found the suspect and took her into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is identified as Carly Markham, 18, from Wayne Lakes.

Deputies transported her to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony count of burglary.

