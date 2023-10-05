Woman hit by car in Huber Heights parking lot

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two women were taken to a local hospital following a crash in Huber Heights Monday morning.

According to a crash report obtained by News Center 7, a 43-year-old woman was driving in a parking lot at 7680 Brandt Pike.

When she tried to turn right, she failed to see the 73-year-old woman who was walking in the lot, due to a pillar being in her blind spot, the report said.

She hit the 73-year-old woman with her car.

Both women were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where the 43-year-old woman had suspected serious injuries and the 73-year-old woman had serious injuries.

