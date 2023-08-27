Woman, 2 children found safe after reportedly abducted from Columbus

COLUMBUS — A woman and two children were found safe and after a reported abduction in Columbus on Sunday.

The woman and two children were allegedly kidnapped around 11:26 a.m. near South Souder Avenue, according to our news partners at WBNS.

At least one suspect was believed by Columbus police to be armed.

Police also believed they were headed out of state in a truck, Columbus police told WBNS.

Information was not available about the circumstances behind the kidnapping at this time.

>> Indiana men arrested after multi-county chase ends in Auglaize County

The suspect vehicle was stopped on Interstate 71 near Cincinnati close to the Mason-Montgomery/Fields Ertel exit by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers told WBNS that multiple people were detained on the scene but an exact number was not provided.

The woman and children were safely secured.

Additional information was not available at this time.

We will continue following this story as new information is released.









©2023 Cox Media Group