Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

CINCINNATI — No one won the Powerball jackpot last night, but one lucky person in Oho still won big.

One person in Cincinnati won $ 150,000 with four of five numbers and the powerplay number in Monday night’s draw.

The Powerball number was 11-27-30-33-44+16 and the Powerplay number was 3.

The winning ticket was sold at Glenway Pony Keg in Cincinnati.

This is the second $150,000 winning ticket sold in Ohio within a week, with another one sold in Beverly, Ohio before the July 27 draw.

The next drawing is Wednesday, July 31 with an estimated jackpot of $ 154 million.

