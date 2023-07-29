Wind gusts reported over 50 M.P.H. from overnight storms; How strong gusts got in your neighborhood

MIAMI VALLEY — The severe storms that moved through the area overnight Saturday brought strong wind gusts.

Wind gusts of over 50 m.p.h. were reported across the Miami Valley.

The National Weather Service and trained observers have reported these wind gusts:

Clark County:

Springfield APT- 54 m.p.h.

Greene County:

Wright-Patt AFB- 52 m.p.h.

Montgomery County:

Dayton COX APT- 48 m.p.h.

Wright Bros APT- 46 m.p.h.

Wayne County (IN)

Richmond APT- 62 m.p.h.

Several trees and power lines are reported throughout the area and thousands remain without power due to the overnight storms.

