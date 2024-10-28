Will it rain on Halloween? What we know now

DAYTON — Halloween is on Thursday, and unfortunately, it looks like this Halloween will be a wet one.
Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will explain the importance of modifying those costumes for a wet night, beginning on News Center 7 at 5:00.
It’s still early in the week, but timing is everything.
