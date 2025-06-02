‘Why we gotta live with roaches?’ Residents upset as trash piles up at local apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People said it has been more than a month since Rumpke picked up their trash.

“No one wants to wake up and see this every day,” Marquis Kyle said.

Seven dumpsters, overflowing with trash.

“It causes mice and rodents, everything, into our homes, and it’s just unsanitary,” Kyle said.

Kyle has lived at Hoover Station Apartments for two years.

She said she first went to management about the trash issue a month ago.

“She specifically told me that we were getting new crash cans, and she has a new contractor,” Kyle said.

Two weeks after that, Kyle and other residents took matters into their own hands.

“We’ve been trying to clean up ourselves, the residents. But where are we supposed to put our trash cans?” She said.

News Center 7 went to the management office for answers and called, but were unable to reach someone.

We also reached out to Rumpke but have not received a response.

Darnay Hill has lived at the apartment complex for a year.

He said something has to change.

“I feel like they don’t care.” Hill said. “They inconsiderate. They don’t want to live like this. They don’t want to live with no roaches. They don’t want to live with trash everywhere. Why we gotta live with roaches?”

We will update this story if we receive a response from apartment management or Rumpke.

