Why summer may not return and why temperatures stay below average

DAYTON - Happy September, Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando here! Anyone else enjoying the cooler weather recently? Now that August is over, I checked the record books and this August ended as the 15th coolest on record for afternoon highs! Temperatures were running around 3.5 degrees below average.

If you wanted summer to come back, I may have some bad news. We can’t catch a break from the cold fronts now sweeping through the Miami Valley which keeps reinforcing cooler air. Tuesday, as many of us head back to work and school, is the warmest day of the week and almost seasonable with highs in the low 80s! Our average high is 83.

Our next cold front is arriving on Thursday morning. So expect temperatures after Wednesday to be back in the low 70s. There even may be another front right behind this one that moves in over the next weekend. But the next front Thursday morning is going to bring some rain! Not enough rain, but generally less than a half inch of rain. Better than nothing, but rain chances stay limited after Thursday.