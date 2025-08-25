‘Whole new beginning;’ Students head back to school days after repaired football stadium opens

GREENVILLE — Students at Greenville City Schools are heading to school days after they unveiled their repaired football stadium, which was damaged by a tornado last year.

Last May, a tornado damaged parts of the Greenville Schools football stadium.

There were broken bleachers, downed light poles, and debris all over the stadium.

In the newly repaired stadium, there are new home and away bleachers, and a section for the band.

After the tornado, the community came together to rebuild, raising money for the stadium.

A Greenville alumni, Dick Brown, helped by donating half a million dollars to go toward the renovations.

“It was $500,000 we put into it, but at least it saves the school pressure,” Brown said. “I think it’s a whole new beginning. I mean, new coach, new superintendent, new stadium, everything is ready to turn around.”

Julie Jones, the superintendent for Greenville City Schools, said the new stadium is a source of pride for the community.

“I think it’s a sense of relief for everyone,” Jones said. “The finished product, the replacement is, is just so much better, and I think everybody’s embracing that.”

