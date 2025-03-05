UPDATE: Power nearly fully restored; almost 500 outages reported

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 7:00 a.m.
Power has been almost restored to all those impacted by an early morning outage.
As of 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, AES Ohio says 469 customers, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
- Several businesses impacted after fire destroys Miami County building
- ‘I don’t even feel like it’s real;’ Owner devastated after fire destroys Miami County business
- Almost 120 mph on busy road; state trooper stops driver going nearly twice the speed limit
This includes 245 customers in Preble County and 218 in Montgomery County.
Power has been fully restored to almost 2,900 customers in Clinton County.
-INTIAL STORY-
Thousands of power outages have been reported across the Miami Valley this morning.
As of 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, AES Ohio says 3,342 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
Here are the latest outages with AES Ohio:
- Clinton- 2,874
- Preble- 245
- Montgomery- 218
- Shelby- 2
- Warren- 2
We will update this story.
