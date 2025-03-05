UPDATE: Power nearly fully restored; almost 500 outages reported

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 7:00 a.m.

Power has been almost restored to all those impacted by an early morning outage.

As of 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, AES Ohio says 469 customers, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

This includes 245 customers in Preble County and 218 in Montgomery County.

Power has been fully restored to almost 2,900 customers in Clinton County.

-INTIAL STORY-

Thousands of power outages have been reported across the Miami Valley this morning.

As of 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, AES Ohio says 3,342 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

Here are the latest outages with AES Ohio:

Clinton- 2,874

Preble- 245

Montgomery- 218

Shelby- 2

Warren- 2

We will update this story.

