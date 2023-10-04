What Fairborn business owners have to say about ongoing construction

FAIRBORN — Fairborn businesses say they are losing customers, and it’s due to the construction project going on.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with business owners and the city engineer about their ongoing concerns.

Fairborn began this street renovation project 3 months ago, back in June.

The construction is located on Board Street stretching from Hebble Street to Clover Street.

The result will be extended sidewalks, ADA-accessible ramps, and a bike path.

Fairborn City Engineer Manuel Jacobs said the project is making progress.

“Within the next month you’ll see our paving crews there bringing the road up at least to the intermediate level,” Jacobs said.

But since it began, some businesses say they have seen the number of customers decrease.

Some businesses don’t agree. Jaime’s Tires and Service has been around for 48 years, and they haven’t seen much of a difference.

“Overall, we are still getting pretty decent traffic in here, our customers will find a way to get in. Sometimes the traffic in the morning can back up especially with the base,” Marketing Manager for Jamie’s Tires and Service James Gilcher said.

Joshua Griffith is the owner of Top Quality Maintenance, which is currently in the former Jimmy B’s building.

He said the longer it takes for construction to wrap up, the harder it will be for his business to survive.

“Not really prepared for that. I do wish it was a lot sooner,” Griffith said.

The City of Fairborn will be meeting with contractors again before November to discuss the project.

They plan to have it finished before June of next year.

