What drivers can do stay safe while traveling in winter conditions, AAA says

OHIO — Drivers could be dealing with a challenging morning due to snowy conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory now until 1 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists has been tracking this system.

Total snowfall accumulations are in the range of two to three inches for much of the Miami Valley, and three to four inches for the northern Miami Valley, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

AAA is offering some tips for drivers to be safe while driving in winter conditions:

Remove all snow from the vehicle, including the roof, hood, and trunk. While driving, snow can blow off a car onto the windshield of a nearby vehicle, temporarily blinding that driver’s vision. Be sure to clear your car’s headlights and taillights too.

Slow down and do not tailgate: Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you. Accelerate, turn, and brake gradually. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary.

Never use cruise control on slippery roads. A driver should always be in full control of their vehicle during poor road conditions. Cruise control is designed to keep the car moving at a constant speed. On slippery roads, you need to have the ability to slow the vehicle by simply lifting your foot off the accelerator.

Avoid unnecessary lane changes. As snow removal crews clear the roads, snow and ice can build up between lanes. This increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes which could cause loss of vehicle traction.

Minimize the need to brake on ice. If you’re approaching a stop sign, traffic light, or other area where ice often forms, reduce your speed by removing your foot from the accelerator and brake early on clear pavement. Vehicle control is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways.

