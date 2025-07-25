Local

West Nile Virus found in batch of mosquitoes for third time

By WHIO Staff
Common house mosquito drinking blood on human skin Anton Petrus/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — West Nile Virus has been detected for a third time in a local county.

Greene County Public Health said, due to a third positive test for West Nile Virus, they will be spraying for mosquito control.

The treatment will take place on July 28, starting at 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. on July 29.

Spraying will be focused on the following areas in Xenia:

  • Bellbrook Avenue to the south
  • Colorado Drive to the north and east
  • Wilbledon Street to the east

GCPH asked that drivers do not follow behind the spray unless necessary and maintain a clearance of at least 200 feet.

You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

