West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in southern Montgomery Co.; Spraying planned

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Public health officials have issued a warning that mosquitos in the City of Centerville and Washington Township have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

>> West Nile Virus detected in Trotwood mosquitos

The virus has been detected in mosquitos that were caught along Marshall Road near East Whipp Road, according to a joint press release by spokespeople from Centerville and Washington Township.

There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County this year, according to public health officials.

It is not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for the virus and the public health’s program is designed to educate people about the diseases the insect may carry, the spokespeople said.

The public health department said they will be spraying a mosquito control product in 19 locations as soon as possible. Signs will be placed in the area that will be sprayed and residents can call (937) 224-8793 for more information.

As spraying occurs, people and pets can be outside, the mist will dissipate within 5 to 30 minutes depending on the weather conditions and the spray is not corrosive and it does not stain, the release said.

Both Centerville and Washington Township reminds people to be aware of their exposure to mosquitos. They also provided tips on how they can protect themselves.

Eliminate standing pools of water, like birdbaths, gutters, old tires, unused pools, boats and buckets.

Avoid shaded areas.

Limit outdoor activity during evening hours.

Wear protective clothing like light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Use insect repellents.

The locations of the upcoming spraying include:

Brampton Rd.

Brookmount Rd.

Chipplegate Dr.

Clintshire Dr.

Fernshire Dr.

Hiddenhills Dr.

Hithergreen Dr.

Iron Horse Park Access Rd.

Ironside Dr.

Kentshire Dr.

Kitts Hill Ct.

Laurelhurst Ln.

Limberlost Tr.

Marshall Rd.

Millbank Dr.

Nicolet Ln.

Overhill Ln.

Parkridge Dr.

Terrace Park Dr.

©2023 Cox Media Group