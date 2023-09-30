West Carrollton hosting ‘Rockin’ the River’ event today to benefit law enforcement memorial fund

WEST CARROLLTON — The City of West Carrollton is hosting its 3rd annual “Rockin’ The River” charity event to benefit the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial today.

The event will tale place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Miami-Erie Canal Park located at 5641 Marina Drive.

Distant Cousinz, a band from Toledo, is making its 3rd appearance in the Dayton region and will open the event. The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band, Who’s Bad, will headline the show complete with a pyrotechnic spectacular during the encore.

“The Rockin’ series has been such a great addition to our City events program,” said Brad Townsend, City Manager. “We’re proud to have such a great show each year on the Future site of the River District development. We believe this event is just a touch of the excitement to come to this location!”

Dillin Events and The Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial have been working together to raise funds for a permanent memorial since 2017. Since then, Dillin Events has partnered with the charity and raised over $100,000 for this memorial effort and will add to that total over the weekend.

