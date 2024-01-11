‘We’re really on the steep part of the curve;’ Local doctor speaks on increase of illnesses

MIAMI VALLEY — A local doctor is speaking out on the number of illnesses going around the area.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said that the state is under a ‘very high’ level of activity when it comes to flu cases.

News Center 7 previously reported that hospitalizations jumped more than 70 percent for the week ending December 30 and emergency visits went up nearly 10 percent.

“Right now, we’re really on the steep part of the curve, where it’s going sharply up in our region and the state in general to where it’s very high,” said Doctor Jeffrey Weinstein at Kettering Health. “I wouldn’t say it’s a particularly bad year and it’s not a particularly good year. It’s a pretty average year for Influenza.”

He also told News Center 7 that we are seeing more Covid 19 cases, but most Covid patients have not yet been hospitalized.

Dr. Weinstein said that they have a large number of hospitalizations in flu patients and added that it’s not too late for anyone to get their flu vaccine.

ODH expects flu numbers to stay high through February.

