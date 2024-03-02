‘We’ll all get together and help;’ Community continues clean up after tornado

SPRINGFIELD — Many in Clark County are still working to pick up the pieces after a tornado ripped through their community.

Some homes had red signs taped to the front floor marking them unsafe and dangerous to be in as they stood without roofs or walls.

Contractors remain busy working on power lines and removing trees.

Amber Lannon recognized the hard work they are putting in to make things back to normal.

“We were on our way actually to Mitchell Road to deliver more food for the workers and the people that have been affected by it,” Lannon said.

Jakob Barker owns J&J contracting and is a member of Trinity Church which has been helping storm victims.

“Call me anytime, day or night, no matter what it is, we’ll all get together and help,” Barker said.

There will be a clean-up disaster event at 1789 New Love Road on March 2 at 8 a.m.

Anyone who wants to help clean up or donate is welcome.





