Weekend-long missing person search closed in Greene County

YELLOW SPRINGS, Greene County — The Yellow Springs Police Department concluded a weekend-long missing person investigation Sunday, according to a social media post from the Village.

On Friday, Sept. 22 the police department began the investigation and collaborated with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to assist after initial attempts to locate the individual were unsuccessful.

The department also requested Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs to help.

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, the search was stopped and the investigation is now closed, according to the post.

The Village and police department say they are very grateful for the assistance of other teams and departments in the area, as well as the community that stepped up to help.

No additional information was released out of respect for the family, the post said.

The identity of the missing person and why the search was closed is unknown.

News Center 7 will update this story when more information is provided.





