Wedding dresses on-demand? David’s Bridal now on DoorDash

A wedding dress delivered with your fries? You can now get essentials for your special day delivered in under an hour.
David’s Bridal is the first retailer in the wedding and special occasion category to partner with DoorDash, according to a media release.
Items available for delivery include wedding dresses, mother-of-the-bride dresses, veils, and other essentials.
You can shop your local store here.
