‘We will continue to stand by him;’ Area assistant fire chief terminated after investigation

CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) announced that an assistant fire chief had been fired after a lengthy investigation.

In July, CFD announced that Assistant Fire Chief Sherman Smith was placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation, according to our news partners, WCPO.

At the time Smith was placed on leave, the Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 said they Smith nor were not given any information about the investigation.

Smith’s contract was terminated effectively immediately on Thursday, according to a spokesperson from the department, but gave no information on the investigation.

In a release from the Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48, leaders believe Smith’s termination warrants a “careful review to ensure they align with the principles of just cause, due process, and fair labor practices.”

Joe Elliot, president of the Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48, said Smith has served the department and community with professionalism, compassion, and commitment.

“After more than three decades of honorable service, he deserves a fair and impartial review of the circumstances leading to this action. We will continue to stand by him and ensure his rights are fully protected,” said Elliot.

The fire department already had two openings for fire chief this year, making Smith’s termination a third.

