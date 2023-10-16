‘We try to be proactive;’ ODOT crews prepare for winter storms early

OHIO — Even though it’s only October, the Ohio Department of Transportation is already preparing for the winter months.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with workers as they held equipment inspections.

“We have our mechanics in, and they are taking a look at all of our equipment. Basically, they are doing 150-point inspections on all our plow trucks and loaders, all of our equipment to make sure that it is running correctly,” ODOT Public Information Officer Mandi Dillon said.

This is something the department does every year.

“The idea is to get everything up and running so that we are ready the minute the first storm,” Dillon said.

When ODOT highway maintenance workers like Charles Ashmore get the call to start plowing, they are fully prepared.

“We come in before the storm to try to be proactive and get on it before it ever gets bad,” Ashmore said.

When the snow falls and plowing begins, the department will have plenty to pay attention to.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re throwing salt and the snow and everything the right way, then we have our calibrations where our salt, our liquids, they have to raise the bed,” Ashmore said.

They will also have to keep an eye out for other drivers on the road.

To stay safe on the roads during winter, ODOT gives a few tips:

Avoid slamming on your brakes or gas

Don’t turn the cruise control on

Be extra aware of your surroundings

Leave a longer following distance between you and other cars, especially if it’s a plow truck

“Give us room to do our job, it would make everything a whole lot easier but a lot of people don’t do that, they are in a big hurry to get nowhere,” Ashmore said.

Ashmore said plow trucks can slip and slide all over the roads just like every other car. It is crucial that drivers give them space while working to clear the roads.

