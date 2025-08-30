‘We in this together;’ District enforces guidelines to keep football games energetic, but safe

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is getting aggressive when it comes to rules for fans at high school football games.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke to school leaders. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

For the first time this season, Thurgood Marshall football players ran onto their home turf.

“We (are) close with the coaches, we can joke, but when it’s time to play, we lock in,” Janylin Hines, a Thurgood Marshall junior, said.

Hines plays basketball at Thurgood and said the school’s student athletes show up for each other.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We in this together; they support us in basketball, so I’m gonna support them in football,” he said.

“Our saying is ‘one tea, one unit, one family,’ and we truly live by that,” Daryle Wilson, head football coach, said.

Wilson said fans are passionate and he loves seeing them cheer on the athletes, but having rules keeps the rowdy atmosphere respectful.

“Bottom line is, this is football, right? We want to come out, have fun, enjoy the game, and we want everybody (to) be safe,” Wilson said.

Dayton Public Schools posted guidelines for those attending sporting events on social media.

Board president Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine said other than the clear bag policy, these rules are nothing new.

“We’re just monitoring or mimicking what we see in other places,” Goodwine said.

The district said anyone caught fighting at the games will be banned from the stadium.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group